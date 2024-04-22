MK Party is unstoppable: Founder

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is celebrating yet another legal victory.

The High Court in Durban has dismissed with costs the African National Congress’s (ANC) application to stop the MK Party from using a name and logo similar to that of the governing party’s disbanded MK wing.

The ANC had accused the MK Party of violating the Trademark Act.

MK Party members and supporters have been awaiting for the judgment since early this morning.

Founder of the MK Party, Jabulani Khumalo says, “I’m over the moon. I’m happy that the ANC has been shown that they can’t fight the MK, we are unstoppable. Whether they like it or not they must just forget it. We have won with costs, which is what we were looking for even before it happened, but this time we got it and they must pay.”

Speaking on behalf of the MK Party’s legal team, Nqobile Zungu also welcomed the judgment.

Zungu says, “We are really happy as the legal team and the outcome, and all the other outcomes that we have just achieved from the beginning up until today. This is very exciting for us.”

The MK Party’s KwaZulu-Natal Head of Elections, Musa Mkhize says, “Come the 29th of May people are ready for Umsholozi the president. So, people are not confused, they know who the president is. They know who they are going to vote for on the 29th of May. We know president Jacob Zuma will be on the ballots. We will have his face, there is nothing to worry about.”

VIDEO: Full interview with Mkhize:



-Reporting by Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu and Fanele Mhlongo