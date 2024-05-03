ANCYL unhappy with youth representation in party provincial lists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji says the youth league is not happy with the representation of the young people on the ANC’s provincial lists.

Malatji made the comments during the ANCYL press briefing on Wednesday, where it unpacked the party’s elections manifesto relating to the youth, ahead of the 29 May polls.

He says they will be engaging party Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula on a solution to include more young people on the provincial party list.

“Where we are negotiating in provinces, [regarding] provincial lists. We are not happy with the majority of provincial lists. A lot of young people are not fully there, there’s only one or two young people in those areas.”

“We have demanded a full representation and we have taught them that post elections, that must be attended to. A lot of young people are not appearing the way they should appear. We are saying that we will attend to it through our SG who is engaging with the SG of the ANC and other provincial secretaries,” explains Malatji.

