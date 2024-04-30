Kenyatta appointed head of AU Election Observation Mission to SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed to head the African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission to South Africa.

South Africans will go to the polls next month in a hotly contested election.

The AU team is expected to observe the elections from May 21 to June 3.

The objectives of the African Union Election Observation Mission in South Africa is to provide impartial reporting and assessment of the quality of the May 29 elections, to ensure that the polls meet regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections.

The continental union’s observers will also offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on findings.

They will further demonstrate the AU’s solidarity and support towards South Africa’s elections and democratisation process to ensure that the conduct of democratic, credible and peaceful election to have good governance, peace and stability in the country.

