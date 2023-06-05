Residents from the City of Johannesburg say, they expect Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to make pronouncements in his State of the City Address that will improve their quality of life.

The mayor is expected to deliver the State of the City Address on Tuesday, at a time when residents find themselves very unhappy.

The City is yet to pass a draft budget for the 2023/24 financial year which would also indicate by how much residents will be charged for property rates, electricity, water, refuse and sewer.

Some residents say, inflation, load shedding and lack of service delivery had made life in Johannesburg very difficult.

“There are high expectations for the new major. My main concern about life in Jo’burg, is the increase in food prices and constant load shedding.”

“The crime rate, that’s a major concern for me and my family on a daily basis. Just the delivery of basic services, like water and electricity. The infrastructure, just related to the quality of roads that we drive on.”

“With the interest rate hike and the cost of living, I can’t see him making any improvement. The Joburg mayor keeps being changed like people change clothing. I don’t even know what is his name.”

Al-Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda is the new City of Johannesburg mayor: