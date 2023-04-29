A widow from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town is at her wits’ end over a municipal bill of nearly R600 000. Cynthia Mentoor says her many pleas for the City of Cape Town to right what she claims is a gross injustice have fallen on deaf ears for years.

Mentoor claims that a water leak which was detected on municipal property abutting hers two years ago, has since been repaired, but that her bill just keeps growing.

Mitchells Plain widow struggles to pay municipal bill:

Pouring over her municipal bill which amounts to just under R600 000. With a monthly repayment now reaching R7000 – money Mentoor simply does not have.

She says at a point, the exorbitant bill, also affected her electricity tariff.

Despite countless appeals to her local ward councillor and municipal staff, Mentoor says nothing has been done to help her out of this situation.

The City of Cape Town says it needs some time for its accounts teams to investigate the matter.