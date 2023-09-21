The Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Mondli Gungubele, give an update again on progress made in the payment of SASSA grants on Thursday.

Grant recipients were left stranded after failing to access all their monies at ATMs this month due to a system glitch at Postbank.

Grant recipients, including pensioners, queued for days outside Post Offices. Many had to leave empty-handed without their monies after the government blamed a technical glitch for the delayed payments of SASSA grants.

Zulu and Gungubele were forced to apologize to the 600 000 social grant recipients a day after the resignation of the board of Postbank. While Postbank says all grant beneficiaries have been paid, there are some who are still waiting for their monies.

VIDEO: Media briefing on social grants payments

VIDEO: Looking at Postbank SASSA grants payment chaos with Thandiwe Zulu