Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has reiterated his commitment to fight Gender-Based Violence (GBV). He was addressing GBV marchers in Durban on Saturday. He says women and child abuse is also rife in rural areas where resources are scarce.

“The areas that are far from the resources of relief and police stations, rural communities are also human beings who also need to be protected. My fellow citizens, brothers and sisters this teaches us that as citizens and in high power we are guilty in two forms, by commission or looking away to this problem,” he adds.

National Men’s March against gender-based violence: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka who was also part of the march encourages men to be good role models to boys. She says every workplace should have a strong GBV policy to protect its employees.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka speaks of how a boy child needs a good role model teaching him appropriate behaviour. #EndGBV#MensWalk2022 pic.twitter.com/WknCfYUY3V — Social Development (@The_DSD) November 12, 2022



Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, who is part of the march against GBV in Durban, says society should be mobilised in the fight against GBV and that society needs to deal with past violence.

She explains, “My view is that as a nation we need to deal with violence in general where people think that the only solution to fight GBVn when you have a problem is to be violence and we must trace it back also to a brutalised society and tell ourselves that we still need to go back and cleanse ourselves of the past violence being something that is normal violence cannot be normal and there’s no community and there’s no society that can grow that can develop that can make a future if we don’t deal with violence.”

National Men’s march against gender-based violence