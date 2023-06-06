Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele has briefed Parliament that at this stage, the best option for the South African Post Office is for it to be put under business rescue. He briefed Parliament’s Communications and Digital Technologies committee.

SA Post Office was put under provisional liquidation in February. The embattled state-owned entity has been making annual losses of R2 billion over the past three years.

Gungubele says Cabinet has agreed to the approach of business rescue. Gungubele says it was unthinkable for the Post Office to go under.

“Worse thing you can allow, taking into consideration that no less than 700 SMMEs have relationships with SA Post Office. Naturally they give work opportunities to significant number who feed families and infrastructure to pay grants of 9 million people,” says Gungubele.