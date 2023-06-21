Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele is expected to announce the switch-off date for analogue television transmission on Wednesday.

South Africa initially planned to switch all analogue TV signals off by 2011 but the government has had to postpone the process several times. Digital terrestrial TV promises high-quality broadcasting and reduced consumption of the radio frequency spectrum.

Government has announced that it will take a phased approach to switching off analogue to allow for households to acquire set-top boxes.

The media and communications Specialist Nazareen Ebrahim says, “The digital platform offers better picture quality, much more choice in terms of what you are able to watch and the opportunity for content are far beyond what we would consume locally.”