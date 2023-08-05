The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster ministers and President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet in Pretoria on Saturday to seek ways of dealing with the challenges that illegal mining is posing in the country.

The Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the meeting when he interacted with residents of Riverlea outside Soweto in the south of Johannesburg this week.

Residents told Cele that they were living in fear because of rival gangs of illegal miners in the area.

Last weekend, five illegal miners were killed in the gang rivalry.

Some residents have welcomed Cele’s deployment of officers to the area, while others have described it as a public relations stance.

One resident says, “Minister Cele is always saying things with little action. The Minister’s action plan is actually working but take into consideration, this cannot happen over-night. ”

VIDEO: Security cluster ministers to meet Ramaphosa on illegal mining challenges:

