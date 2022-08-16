The International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has expressed concern about the instability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ for politics, defence and security will give a comprehensive report on the state of security in the region on Wednesday.

The SADC Heads of States and Government will meet in Kinshasa in the DRC in a bid to tackle security issues.

Pandor says terror attacks must be rooted out.

“Obviously, we are very worried, because we would like our soldiers to be safe and the personnel that have been deployed in the eastern DRC. It is a matter of concern [that] these increased onslaught attacks against civilian population [are continuing]. I really hope that security council will agree to enforce MONUSCO [United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] that will help to repel these rebels,” explains the minister.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

DRC to review United Nations peacekeepers presence

Early in August, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said it was reassessing the presence of United Nations peacekeepers after 36 people were killed during protests against the force in the country’s east.

The decision was reached at a crisis meeting chaired by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Senior Congolese officials have resolved to re-evaluate the withdrawal plan of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from their country.

The officials took the decision after UN peacekeepers opened fire on civilians in an eastern border post killing two people and injuring 15 others.

The UN peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO said it supports the government’s decision.

It had originally planned to withdraw its troops in 2024