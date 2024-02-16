Meyiwa trial within a trial postponed to March 4

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Senzo Meyiwa trial within a trial has been postponed to March 4 for closing arguments.

Accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, has wrapped up his evidence-in-chief on the stand at the High Court in Pretoria.

Ntanzi and four other accused are charged with the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in 2014.

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng has given the state time to submit their heads of arguments on February 23 and for the defence to file their response by March 1.

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

