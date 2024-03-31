Metro Police officer stabs fellow colleague and girlfriend to death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Durban Metro Police Officer has allegedly stabbed his fellow colleague and girlfriend to death in the early hours of this morning.

The 27-year-old officer is now in custody.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says police are investigating a case of murder.

“It is reported that the couple were allegedly drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death. It is also reported that the suspect took pictures and videos of the woman taking her last breath and sent that to several people including putting it (sic) on social media. Although the abuse of liquor and other substances could’ve led to such actions, it’s still not clear what could’ve led to the stabbing. The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday,” says Netshiunda.