Durban Metro urges high vigilance on roads as rains persist

Durban Metro Police has issued a cautionary advisory to motorists, urging them to exercise heightened vigilance on the roads today, after a night of heavy rains.

In the wake of this deluge, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an alert, underscoring the severity of the situation in several parts of the province characterised by thunderstorms and relentless downpours.

In a statement, Durban Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boyzie Zungu emphasised the persisting risks associated with the inclement weather conditions.

Zungu highlighted the lingering hazards, revealing that certain roads across the region remain drenched and slippery, posing a significant threat to motorists.

“We are advising motorists to be more cautious when driving, reduce speed, maintain a proper following distance, keep lights on and increase visibility to ensure the safety of other users,” asserted Zungu.

Heavy storm lashes parts of KZN, warnings issued

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are maintaining a state of high alertness as the province braces for an anticipated influx of further rainfall.

SAWS issued a level 6 alert for the King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude District municipalities in the northern precincts, the situation remains tense following a prior warning for intense rains encompassing the southern and central regions of the province yesterday.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi emphasised the importance of precautionary measures for residents residing in low-lying areas.

Mngadi stressed the criticality of refraining from attempting to traverse rivers or surging streams, underscoring the potential hazards posed by the present climatic conditions.

Furthermore, Mngadi urged residents to exercise prudence and defer non-essential travel plans, particularly in light of the persistent flooding impacting several key roadways within the province.

“These persistent rains according to the notice we have received may lead to road, bridge, and informal and formal settlement flooding, as well as disruptions to essential services such as water, electricity, and communication. Having closely monitored the rains since Monday, our disaster management teams have not reported any major or serious incidents at this stage. The only impact has been on traffic flow, particularly in the eThekwini Metro and other coastal cities, where some roads had to be temporarily closed due to flooding. The teams are continuing to assess the situation,” explained Mngadi.

⚠️Orange level 6 and 5 warning for disruptive rainfall along the south-east coast and adjacent interior and a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall and severe thunderstorm. pic.twitter.com/4frSYxIXam — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2023