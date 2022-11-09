Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in for the late radio and TV broadcaster Pearl Shongwe.

Her family announced on Tuesday that Shongwe passed away in her sleep at her Polo Fields apartment, north of Johannesburg.

The Metro FM newsreader also presented Sport on SABC 404 News channel and Morning Live on weekends.

Shock and confusion – are just some of the reactions expressed by friends, colleagues and fans since the news of her passing broke.

Shongwe’s broadcasting career started at Gauteng youth station Yfm in 2010 as an entertainment reporter, on a show hosted by Moeti Tsiki, better known as Moflava.

Mo Flava says, “I have known Pearl for many years. She started out on my radio show back in Yfm, where she was doing an entertainment segment. Watching her grow has been a marvel. She has done a lot of incredible work, both behind the mic, on screen in television, in events and PR.”

Metro FM Dj Mo Flava says Shongwe left an indelible mark, loved and admired by colleagues and those close to her.

“She has been a joy to work with, she was always so vibrant and energetic and she had a wicked sense of humour. We grew a relationship that was about friendship, being a brother being a sister. I think she has really left an unforgettable mark in my life on a personal level and to many people’s lives that she touched.”

Pearl Shongwe’s Death | SABC colleagues remember Pearl Shongwe:

‘Warm and bubbly personality’

The Soweto-born broadcaster had a warm personality, embracing everyone she came across. This is how she is remembered by sign language interpreter Andiswa Gedashe who worked with Shongwe on an educational talk show called Daily Thetha on SABC 1.

“She was more than a colleague, not even a friend, a sister. She was one of those people who would pick up the phone and say “Andy pants”. She would just always give hope. I’m thinking of the dreams and the plans and going overseas, and projects on the pipelines and it sucks to just sum it up.”

Many have highlighted her voice and grace when reading news bulletins, while others commented on her poise and talent on the television screen.

Shongwe was a reporter and voice-over artist for a number of SABC Sports programmes. Senior Sports Producer at SABC News Thando Mxoli says she was versatile and transitioned from news to sports with ease.

“I took the biggest gamble of my life with young Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. I gave her a difficult job of giving her a live audition and she went on and progressed to be a great anchor. So great that other people poached her from our show Sports Live and she sowed and she became a voice of SABC. The kind of presenter that resonates with more than just sports people but with everyone.”

A warm voice, a voice that people welcomed to their homes and ears and has shown her versatility. I have been fortunate to see and know close hand her empathy, good heart, great personality, and that unique laugh. I’m blessed to have known such a beautiful character.”

A much-loved face on Morning Live on weekends on both SABC 2 and SABC News channel 404.

Morning Live Executive Producer Lumko Jimlongo says they have lost a talented, young professional who was graceful on and off the screen.

“Pearl had such a warm and bubbly personality. She was such a fun person but literally, when she walked into the studio she was a true professional. Working with her was an absolute bliss and I think I speak for everyone on the team when I say she will be sorely missed. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to her family and close friends.”

The SABC says Shongwe was an invaluable member of the public broadcaster’s family. Her family has asked for privacy as they mourn the death of the 35-year-old.