Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in for the late radio and TV broadcaster Pearl Shongwe. Her family announced on Tuesday that Shongwe passed away in her sleep at her Polo Fields apartment, north of Johannesburg, at the age of 35.

The Metro FM newsreader also presented sport on SABC’s News channel and co-hosted Morning Live on weekends. A much-loved face on SABC 2, Shongwe was also a finalist in the Miss Soweto pageant in 2011.

Morning Live Executive Producer Lumko Jimlongo says the team has been saddened by the loss of Shongwe as they have lost a talented, young professional with charm on and off screen.

“Pearl had such a warm and bubbly personality. She was such a fun person but literally when she walked into studio she was a true professional. Working with her was an absolute bliss and I think I speak for everyone on the team when I say she will be sorely missed. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to her family and close friends.”

Shock and confusion are just some of the reactions expressed by friends, colleagues and fans on social media platforms since the news of the passing of broadcaster Shongwe broke.

Shongwe’s broadcasting career includes working at Gauteng youth station Yfm in 2010 as an entertainment reporter, to being a reporter and voce artists for SABC Sport programmes.

Many have highlighted her voice and grace when reading the Metro FM news bulletin, while others commented on her poise and talent on the SABC News Morning Live show. Her family has asked or privacy as they mourn the death of 35-year-old Shongwe during this trying time.

SABC’s Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe passes on:

Social media reaction to her passing:

The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family.#RIPPearlShongwe pic.twitter.com/cwAj8cPdVV — SABC (@SABCPortal) November 8, 2022

Thank you for all the support on the show today! Your words brought comfort in this difficult time. To @KhutsoTheledi @owenhannie @ZandileHopa thank you for the strength. I didn’t see myself getting through the show. #RIPPearlShongwe — MoFlava (@moflavadj) November 9, 2022

I was blessed with the opportunity to be interviewed by Pearl in June and July this year. Her passion and true talent could not be ignored.

Gone too soon. 🕊️

To her family, friends and SABC colleagues, you are in our thoughts. 😞🙏🏾 #RIPPearlShongwe pic.twitter.com/HIq7oHSvWM — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 9, 2022