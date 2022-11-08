The SABC’s Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe has passed on. It is understood she died at her Polo Fields home north of Johannesburg. Details are still sketchy at the moment.

The newsreader also presented sport on SABC’s 404 News channel and Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.

A much-loved face on television, Shongwe was also a finalist in the Miss Soweto pageant in 2011. Business Manager for Metro FM Kina Nhlengethwa says the family has confirmed her passing.

Fans of the presenter expressed their shock at the 35-year-old’s passing on social media.

