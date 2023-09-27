Eskom says planned maintenance will be kept at 10.5-percent of generating units, reaching up to 7 000 megawatts in December.

The power utility says it is confident about the performance of the electricity system in the upcoming summer season thanks to the return of Kusile units one to three in the next two months. Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, says various power stations continue to perform well including Medupi which has historically been an under performer.

“We have stations that we have said to the public that these are the stations that are performing very well within the Eskom fleet that we need to protect their performance, those are the likes of Lethabos, Matimas peaking and the Medupis. I think the Medupi story, the members of the media and the public will recall that when we started at Medupi, it was one of the plants not doing very well and I did indicate that in May that Medupi has turned a corner. Throughout the winter months Medupi was running on average 96% availability and this has been a consistent performance.”

Eskom state of the grid briefing: