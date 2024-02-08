Measures in place to prevent suspended EFF MPs from attending SONA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has suffered another legal setback. This after the Western Cape High Court dismisses the party’s application with costs against the suspension of six of its Members of Parliament (MPs), including leader Julius Malema.

Meanwhile, security measures have been put in place to ensure that the six suspended do not set foot in the Cape Town City Hall.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will present his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the venue before the two houses of Parliament this evening.

Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Marshall Dlamini, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Thambo are suspended for the rest of this month for disrupting last year’s SONA.

House Chairperson of Committees in the National Council of Provinces, Jomo Nyambi says, “All of us processed to get into parliament so for that reason if I am one of those that are suspended, obviously my card will indicate when I have to go through the search process, that I’m one of those that are not expected to be in parliament. So for that reason, it will not even be a problem because it will be picked up and acted on accordingly as per the rules of our parliament.”

SONA 2024 | President Ramaphosa to deliver SONA:

New House rules

Meanwhile, the House Chairperson of Committees in the National Council of Provinces Jomo Nyambi has dismissed the EFF leader’s allegation that Parliament’s new rules seek to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs EFF’s urgent application for an interim interdict to prevent Parliament from implementing the new rules.

The rules prohibit MPs from interrupting the SONA and provide for the removal of MPs from the chamber if they engage in gross disorderly conduct. The rules also stipulate that members are not allowed to disrupt Ramaphosa’s State-of-the-Nation-Address.

Nyambi says the new rules are necessary. “All of them participated without exception right from the beginning and when it was adopted, the amendment to the joint rules. It was presented to the NA and duly adopted by NA and it was also adopted by the NCOP. So for that reason, I would not interpret the rules as he (Malema) has said it. because we think the rule is just trying to make sure that the decorum of the house and the manner in which is planned in respect and the seriousness it deserves.”

Last year, the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ordered the six EFF MPs to leave the house for disrupting Ramaphosa’s address.