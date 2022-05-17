Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says that the institution is putting measures in place to ensure that it deals with the reports of the state capture commission, once they have all been submitted by August.

This after Parliament’s legal services department issued a legal opinion proposing a process that the legislature should follow in dealing with the reports once officially submitted.

Mothapo says parliament will not, however, wait for August before taking action.

“Already the research department of Parliament is busy putting together the analysis of all the reports to ensure that a plan of action is put in place, that will be followed by Parliament, to deal with these reports. On the other hand, the National Assembly Speaker [Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula] has already referred the cases of members that have been identified in part 3 of the report, for having violated the ethics code of Parliament,” explains Mothapo.

Below is the full interview with Moloto Mothapo:

Earlier, some members of the Programme Committee insisted that Parliament should start working on the report while awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa to submit the final one.

The President has to officially submit and hand over the Zondo report to Parliament before the national legislature can engage on it.

In the Part Four State Capture Report, Eskom, National Treasury and Free State asbestos scandal are under the spotlight: