Mantashe’s State Capture report review application still pending

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Office of the Chief Justice has slammed a City Press report saying that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has successfully challenged “the State Capture Report“.

In a statement, the Chief justice’s office says the newspaper failed to do a basic investigation on the facts of the case.

The office clarified that Mantashe’s review application is still pending and is yet to be decided on.

The report found that he allegedly enjoyed security upgrades and renovations at his homes in Boksburg, Cala and Kowa in the Eastern Cape, all from BOSASA.

The Report recommended further investigation into his matter to possibly establish a prima facie case against him.

VIDEO: Mantashe briefs the media on State Capture report:

