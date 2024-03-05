Gas Master Plan completed and ready for Cabinet: Mantashe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the Department has completed the Gas Master Plan aimed at boosting electricity generation.

He was speaking at the Africa Energy Indaba, currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The integration of gas will boost electricity supply amid the ongoing load shedding crisis.

Africa Energy Indaba I Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe gives keynote address

Mantashe says the department is working on plans to commercialise gas deposits discovered in the country.

He says the plan will be presented to Cabinet this month.

“We are quite serious about energy as a matter of fact. Gas is a critical component of African electricity, given the increase of global energy demand and supply; it is critical for SADC to invest in the petroleum industry to place itself as a key player in the development of these resources,” says Mantashe.

Related video: Gas supply crisis imminent in SA



ENSURING SECURITY OF GAS SUPPLY We have noted concerns regarding the current and future gas supply in the South African market due to commercial disputes between Sasol and its customers. Our understanding is, that this is in relation to the gas flow decline at source. — Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) March 5, 2024