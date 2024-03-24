Mbete disappointed at Zuma’s decision to campaign for MK Party

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson, who is also a former National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete, has expressed disappointment that former President, Jacob Zuma has decided to support and campaign for Umkonto Wesizwe party ahead of the May 29th elections.

Mbete says she is shocked that Zuma could consider himself a leader of the ANC, a party that is more than a century old.

She says Zuma cannot be a member of ANC and campaign for another party. Mbete says Zuma has defined himself.

“It is disappointing for those that worked with him that thought we knew him but off-course he has now defined himself differently. I think South Africans must just be very sober in analysing what this means, who this person is and what he represents.”

The Electoral Court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday reserved judgment in the ANC – Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party case.

2024 Elections | Zuma addresses MK Party supporters at Electoral Court in Bloemfontein:

uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader criticised the case brought by the ANC to the Electoral Court to have his party removed from the ballot paper.

Zuma told his supporters that the ANC would not stop them from participating in the elections. Speaking on the sidelines, Zuma said that some of the ANC leaders did not even know how their party’s army wing was established.

“The court as you know was discussing the name of our party, uMkhonto we Sizwe Party because the ANC challenged this and claimed that this was their organization etc… Now we say this is not true. The history of this organisation has been discussed, and how it came about. I think when we have been talking, we have been explaining first what is MK, how it came about, what happened to it and why we revived this one now.”