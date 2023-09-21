Former South African President Thabo Mbeki says the current electricity challenges in the country can be resolved.

Mbeki, who apologised in 2007 for government’s slow action in building power capacity, says the renovation of power stations and implementation of the renewable energy can improve the availability of electricity.

Currently, the country is experiencing constant blackouts.

My interview with former South African President Thabo Mbeki in his capacity as Chair of the AU High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows. We also talked about domestic issues in SA, Zimbabwe and the Springbokshttps://t.co/I1NPUfpNnd #sabcnews — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) September 21, 2023

Speaking exclusively to the SABC on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, former President Mbeki says, “One of the things that must be done is renovation of the coal power stations. Everybody says they are very old and that is correct. So, what you do apart from ordinary maintenance, you need renovation of the stations. So you put the new money to renovate them. Clearly there needs to be a movement in regard to the renewable energy side of this thing.”

