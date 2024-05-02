Mbeki pays tribute to the late Dr Samuel Motsuenyane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The former president Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to the late Dr Samuel Motsuenyane who died on Monday at the age of 97.

Motsuenyane was the founding member of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NAFCOC).

He also played an important role in the formation of the African Bank.

Through his business acumen, he mobilised black communities to contribute towards the R1 million that was required to capitalise the bank for it to open its first branch in Ga-Rankuwa township in 1975.

The bank was created for the primary purpose of providing credit to black South Africans.

Mbeki says Motsuenyane was instrumental in ensuring the development of black businesses during the apartheid era.

“This is an outstanding leader of our people. Ntate Motsuenyane in all respects particularly in the area of business – he was still in exile, we had engagements with him. He was focused in this area – [as] political liberation we must get the upliftment of the people [and] the economy. The de-racialisation of the economy of South Africa was critically important and all of these things,” says Mbeki.

The video below is reporting more on the story

Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) says Dr Motsuenyane made his mark as a black businessman during the challenging and painful apartheid period.

BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia says, “NAFCOC at that time was a premier business representative for black people and Dr Motsuenyane led it with honour, also led a commission that looked at human rights violations during exile, particularly in some of the activities of some members of the ANC at that time and played that role again impartially and honourably.”

Tribute to Dr Sam Motsuenyane| ‘He was one of a kind’: Teboho Khaas