Mbeki praises late Dr Sam Motsuenyane’s courageous leadership

Former President Thabo Mbeki has hailed the courageous and ethical leadership of the late Dr Sam Motsuenyane who is being laid to rest on Thursday in Pretoria.

The former President says Dr Motsuenyane through his leadership at the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (NAFCOC) became a friend of the African National Congress (ANC) providing support to the party and its leaders in exile.

Dr Motsuenyane was instrumental in the establishment of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NAFCOC) and the African Bank.

Throughout his life, he championed the inclusion and participation of black businesses in the country’s mainstream economy.

President Mbeki says Dr Motsuenyane was a selfless leader who did not seek personal gains or accolades.

Mbeki was addressing mourners at Dr Motsuenyane’s funeral. “A principled man of courage, Dr Motsuenyane did not hesitate to lead the NAFCOC delegation which visited the ANC in Lusaka 1986, after the 1985 annual NAFCOC conference which decided that this must happen. The president of Nafcoc gave a report to this visit at the 1986 27th annual Nafcoc conference held at the Good Hope Centre in Cape Town. Ntate Mogolo’s departure has takeaway from all of us, a true gentleman who dignified varying, and gentle humor confirmed that in him we had a true humanist.”

