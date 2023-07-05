ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has threatened to charge NEC member Andile Lungisa with misconduct for allegedly expressing his view against the Public Protector’s final report on Phala Phala farm saga.

Lungisa is alleged to have tweeted that, even his 8-year-old son Cuba wouldn’t have approved the PPs report clearing the president. This despite the ANC National Working Committee welcoming the report.

Lungisa’s Tweet:

I just finished reading Acting PP’s report on Phala-Phala even my 8 year old son Cuba won’t approve it. pic.twitter.com/vBqQVqkZ1m — Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) July 4, 2023

Mbalula says the NEC members cannot just speak out against the party’s positions and has called what Lungisa is alleged to have done as ill-disciplined, worthy of being taken to the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

“The era of rogue-ness is over because Andile is a member of the NEC, he can’t say what he likes. He’s a member of the NEC. He can’t just say what he likes, he must explain himself or else he must say it is fake because if it is true, I am going to charge him. I will charge Andile if he said what he said because I will take him to the DC. The point of reviewing what we say here is the NEC, we speak here on behalf of the NEC. We can’t allow NEC members to undermine the organisation as when you are an NEC member you are privileged and can argue your point in the NEC. I will have to get Andile’s comment and also speak to him and what he was saying.”

