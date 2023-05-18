ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has called on members of the tripartite alliance to embrace the renewal process of the ANC.

He says this would be the best way to honour the late SACP Gauteng Deputy Provincial Chairperson, Joe Mpisi.

Mbalula was delivering the keynote address at the memorial service of the late member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Mpisi passed away last week due to ill-health. Mbalula says more members of the movement need to ensure that the legacy of Mpisi lives on.

“In honour of Comrade Joe, we need to continue with the course of renewing his beloved movement. Bringing alliance together, restoring the nation’s faith in government and building an ethical state that its life is led by men and women of honour, of principle and conviction. The renewal and rebuilding of our movement is non-negotiable, and we must ensure that it is irreversible. This is a critical issue, if we do not renew our movement it will perish. Ingafeli ezandleni zethu Maqabane.”