The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has urged some senior ANC members to refrain from interfering in the affairs of the ANC Youth League.

He was responding to allegations of interference and possible manipulation of delegates in the hotly contested congress at the Nasrec Expo Centre south of Johannesburg.

Some youth league members have accused some ANC NEC members of meddling in their affairs.

Video, 26th ANCYL National elective congress:

They say some delegates were barred from participating in the congress because some ANC NEC members want a particular leadership of the youth league.

But Mbalula implored his peers in the ANC NEC to allow young people to determine their own destiny.

The youth league’s national congress elected Collen Malatji as president last night.

Also unopposed, Phumzile Mgcina has been elected as the new ANCYL Deputy President; Mntuwoxolo Ngudle as the new ANCYL Secretary General; Olga Seate as the new ANCYL 2nd Deputy Secretary and Zwelo Masilela as the new ANCYL Treasurer General.

This is the first congress to be convened by the youth league in eight years and it is expected to put an end to interim structures which have led the ruling party’s youth structure during that period.