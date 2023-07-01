Political analyst Meshack Mugabe says the convening of the ANC Youth League elective conference after eight years is a significant point in the lives of young people in the country, but more important to the party as it prepares for the 2024 general elections.

The conference, currently underway at the Nasrec exhibition centre in Johannesburg, finally got underway, following a day-long delay, due to challenges over the delegation’s credentials.

Mugabe says the conference will legitimise the youth structure, which has been plagued by instability.

“It has never happened that such a very important youth structure takes eight years to convene a conference. It has been limping from one interim structure to another, without being able to convene a conference. While this is happening, young people are struggling for many opportunities. Youth unemployment is very high, graduate unemployment is very high in society, social challenges are happening, gender-based violence in society. Young people are crying for leadership. It is a very important opportunity for the youth league to elect leadership.”

