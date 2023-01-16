Quality assurer Umalusi has refuted reports of delays of the release of the 2022 matric results.

Briefing the media in Pretoria, Umalusi Chief Executive Officer Dr Biki Rakometsi said the matric results approval date was agreed upon between Umalusi and all assessment bodies in the first half of 2022.

“The schools started late in 2022 as a result of the knock-on effect of the disruptions of 2020 and 2021. The schools had to do a lot of catching up as the class of 2022 had suffered the full impact of the pandemic. The catching up programme needs extra time for the schools. As a result, the examinations and the processes that flow from the commencement of exams started later than usual. Hence the late release of the results. ”

More than million candidates

More than a million candidates wrote the 2022 November examinations with the National Senior Certificate accounting for more candidates.

” Overall, the November 2022 examinations were written by 1 222 652 candidates. This is the grand total for the system in its entirety: all candidates registered for the four qualifications across four assessment bodies. Of this total, the NSC accounts for 940 366 candidates and is followed by the NC(V) with 166 184 candidates. The balance is accounted for by candidates who wrote the NATED (N2-N3) and GETC examinations, ” said Rakometsi.

Rolling blackouts and protests

He added that besides suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2022 also had to deal with rolling blackouts and community protests. The quality assurer, was however, pleased that alternative arrangements were made for candidates to continue with their exams.

” Umalusi is pleased that all assessment bodies heeded the advice to make alternative arrangements to mitigate the possibility of load shedding particularly on the days when subjects such as Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) were written.”

“In relation to community protests, Umalusi received reports that in instances where candidates either started the examinations later than the stipulated time or missed them completely on the scheduled date due to no fault of their own, alternative arrangements were made for the affected candidates to write the examination like every other candidate. ”

Irregularities

Umalusi has expressed concern about reported cases of irregularities during the examination period.

“According to the reports received from different assessment bodies, different forms of cheating were uncovered in some centres during the examinations. These include candidates found in possession of crib notes and/or cell phones, sharing of answers via WhatsApp groups, imposters were found in the examination rooms, some answer scripts had different handwritings, etc. ”

Rakometsi said those involved in these irregularities are being dealt with.

“Based on the magnitude of the offences, different sanctions have been meted against the candidates involved such as the nullification of the results, barring the candidates from writing the examination for either 1 or 2 examination cycles.”