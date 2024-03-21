sabc-plus-logo

Rolling blackouts suspended until further notice

  • Electricity pylons are seen in front of the cooling towers at the Lethabo Thermal Power Station, an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg in the northern Free State province.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Eskom has suspended rolling blackouts until further notice. The suspension that started at five o’clock this morning is due to an increase in generation capacity and anticipated lower electricity demand.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says the anticipated demand for “the peak is 26 109 megawatts, with unplanned outages at 14 335 megawatts and planned maintenance at 6 073 megawatts of generating capacity”.

She adds: “A total of 3 850 megawatts of generating capacity is planned to return to service by Monday evening.”

