Rolling blackouts suspended until further notice

Eskom has suspended rolling blackouts until further notice. The suspension that started at five o’clock this morning is due to an increase in generation capacity and anticipated lower electricity demand.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says the anticipated demand for “the peak is 26 109 megawatts, with unplanned outages at 14 335 megawatts and planned maintenance at 6 073 megawatts of generating capacity”.

She adds: “A total of 3 850 megawatts of generating capacity is planned to return to service by Monday evening.”

#LoadsheddingUpdate Wednesday, 20 March 2024: Due to the lower demand anticipated from tomorrow until the weekend, and an increase in available generation capacity, loadshedding will be suspended from 05:00 on Thursday until further notice. The anticipated demand for this… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 20, 2024