Govt determined to address the impact of load shedding: Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government is determined to address the impact of load shedding.

Eskom has suspended rolling blackouts until further notice due to sustained generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves and lower electricity demand.

Speaking in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape yesterday, Ramokgopa says he is pleased with Eskom’s current improved generation capacity.

He says, “The resolution of load shedding is a totality of a number of interventions. It is important that we pull all these interventions to aggregate them, you are going to find out that we have a sufficient generating capacity to protect the South African economy.”

Ramokgopa also visited the Dedisa Peaking Power Station.

He says, “Dedisa Power station on its own generates about 335 megawatts, it’s a sister plant Avon that is in KZN put together they generate over a thousand megawatts.”

Ramokgopa adds that the power station has been operational since July 2016 as an energy-generating facility playing an integral part in helping to improve the electricity supply in South Africa.



