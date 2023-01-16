Education quality assurance body Umalusi has sought to clarify the much talked about delays in the release of the 2022 matric results.

The body has attributed this to the COVID-19 pandemic which hit the country in 2020.

It says schools started late in 2022 due to the impact of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 which saw disruptions in teaching, examinations and standardisation of results.

Private school results are set to be released on Wednesday and public schools on Thursday.

The education quality assurance body told the media in Pretoria that it had approved the release of the 2022 matric results.

Video | Learners anxiously waiting for the release of the 2022 matric results:

Delay condemned

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has since condemned the delayed release of the results.

National Spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys, says the delay will negatively affect pupils from under privileged backgrounds much more.

“We condemn the incompetency of this ANC government led by Ramaphosa who have failed to release the results for the year 2022 timeously. This delay has a ripple effect on the transition of the learners to post-secondary school education and training sector. It also affects planning by families who are unable to proceed with logistical arrangements related to their children’s post matric studies. We call on the Department of Education to detest from jeopardising the lives of our young people. It’s unjustifiable that an examination process which concluded last year December has not yielded results to date.”

-Additional reporting by SABC News