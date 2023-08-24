The Hawks have arrested the chairperson for the Municipal Public Accounts Committee in the Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp, North West, and her son for allegedly soliciting a bribe.

The Hawks provincial spokesperson, Tinyiko Mathebula, says he had a meeting with the service provider who told him that the municipality awarded her a tender.

Mathebula says the service provider stated that to benefit from the tender, he must pay a sum of money.

“The complainant was allegedly given an ultimatum to pay the suspect R100 000 or the contract will be canceled and never renewed.” Members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption investigation team received information about the payment arrangement that reached the complainant. The suspect and her son were arrested soon after being paid R30 000 in cash by the complainant.”

#sapsHAWKS North West: 49yr-old Municipal official and her son, aged 20, arrested in Klerksdorp on 23/08 by the #Hawks for alleged corruption. #FightingCorruption MEhttps://t.co/dflGxwiHkx pic.twitter.com/XdP1xZuDCC — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 24, 2023