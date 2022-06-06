Political analyst, Dr Levy Ndou believes Stan Mathabatha’s re-election as African National Congress (ANC) chairperson in Limpopo is not surprising.

Mathabatha was re-elected as Provincial Chairperson for a third term, with Florence Radzilani as his Deputy, during the ANC Limpopo conference at the weekend.

Ndou says Mathabatha has done well in uniting the party in the province. “When Stan Mathabatha came into the state in the provincial government, Limpopo government was in a huge mess. Many departments were under administration, and when he came in he turned around the administration in Limpopo and more departments are actually performing very very well. They actually get clean audits. So this person, in my view, has been able to perform much better as compared to his predecessors.”

‘Not a single incident of animosity’

Mathabatha has described the 10th party provincial conference in Polokwane as a success. He says he’s proud of the ANC’s ability under the banner of unity. He says the success of the conference has to do with the willingness of the outgoing Provincial Executive Committee and party members across Limpopo to grapple with issues.

“The success of this conference is a tribute to the outgone PEC and a challenge to the newly elected leadership. The conference like all the others of our movement saw a contestation for leadership positions. However Comrade president we can report to you that there was not a single incident of animosity among the delegates and contestants of this conference,” says Mathabatha.

Meanwhile, the outgoing leadership has accepted their defeat and has pledged their support to the newly elected executive. –Additional reporting by Pimani Baloyi