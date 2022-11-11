African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has kept mum on discussions being held at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm saga.

He says the party’s Integrity Commission has handed over the report on the matter and others that it has been dealing with, which is expected to be tabled to the NEC this weekend.

Many have criticised the President on how he dealt with the matter, saying he owes the nation an explanation on what happened during the 2020 robbery.

Mashatile addressed the media in Nasrec, where the NEC meeting is currently being held until Sunday.

“The last time will be the Integrity Commission reports, that will be the last item for Saturday. The Integrity Commission reports have been handed to the SGO and will be presented by myself to the NEC.”

Meanwhile, Political Analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete says it is highly unlikely that the NEC will decisively handle the Phala Phala matter this weekend.

She adds, “The Integrity Commission, there was a leaked report, which seems to find the Phala Phala matter has brought the ANC into disrepute but doesn’t attribute that to any particular individual.”

Full interview with Dr Mbete below:

Public spats with Ramaphosa

Earlier, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe cautioned former and current party leaders who have continued to publicly criticise incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa to refrain from doing so.

Mantanshe said the NEC meeting is a proper platform for whoever is not happy with Ramaphosa’s leadership, to raise their concerns.

In recent weeks, former presidents, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma strongly criticised Ramaphosa for the failures of the ANC under his leadership.

Mantashe says proper structures should be utilised to raise concerns.

“We are having an NEC; this is where we raise issues and discuss them. If your view doesn’t persist, I can give you a list of people who raised this in the NEC, that Cyril must step aside and defeated in the NEC, but still go to the media to get weight of the media behind them. It doesn’t work that way, you go to the structure, you out a thought, that thought wins the day in the structure, then it becomes a decision of the organisation.”