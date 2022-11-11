The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee will on Friday hold a meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg to discuss preparations for the party’s 55th national conference next month.

It will be the first time that the NEC will meet physically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

The three-day meeting will also receive a number of reports, including organisational, political and financial ones NEC members will adopt ahead of the conference.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile will address the media at Nasrec, which is also the venue for next month’s conference.

The NEC will also be discussing ways to help millions of people who have been negatively affected by the economic downturn, high cost of living and the ever-increasing petrol price in South Africa.

Mashatile will also update the NEC on how far the Branch General Meetings across the country have gone.

SABC NEWS politics reporter, Samkele Maseko speaks to Mxolisi Dukwana who outlines Free State dynamics ahead of this weekend’s meeting:

Media houses

On Thursday, the ANC sought to clarify reports that media houses would be expected to pay for infrastructure space to cover the party’s National Conference, saying it wants journalists to pay for their own resources while reporting at the event.

It is the first time that the ANC has called for media houses to cover costs for the conference, which takes place at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, “This is a pure misrepresentation of facts. The ANC never said that the media must pay to cover its conference. We are going to be visiting media houses to discuss the media package. If a media house, say the SABC needs additional extras, resource-wise, from that which we have provided, given our budget and other constraints, they will have to make do for themselves. We are saying that this is the space that we have provided for your outside broadcast vans, the space that we used for your different studios. Say that you come and say these are the extra things that we need, resource-wise. So, it is not even about financial contributions towards this.”

VIDEO: Mabe elaborates on the issue:

