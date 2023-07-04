Deputy President Paul Mashatile has condemned the conduct of members of his VIP protection unit for assaulting three civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

Mashatile says he was unaware that members of his VIP protection unit were involved in a clash with three civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

He has described the incident involving members of his VIP protection unit and the three civilians as ‘unfortunate’.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, armed officers in plain clothes can be seen taking turns kicking the men while they lie helpless next to the highway.

The video has sparked fierce criticism from the public, with some calling for the officers to be removed from the police force.

In a statement, Mashatile has appealed to the public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to complete its investigation.

“The Deputy President abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well.”

“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner.”

The Deputy President says he is confident that a through investigation will be conducted to determined what could have led to the incident.

