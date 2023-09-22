Deputy President Paul Mashatile has provided insights into the efforts of the inter-ministerial task team on land reform to expedite the processing of outstanding land restitution claims.

He says the task team on land reform is working hard to ensure that the outstanding land restitution claims are accelerated.

He made these remarks during his oral reply session in the National Assembly, responding to a question posed by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu referred to the 7th Report of the Land Access Movement of South Africa by the Land Claims Commission to the Land Claims Court, which highlighted over 6 600 outstanding land claims lodged on or before December 31, 1998.

Land Reform and Redistribution in SA I ANC seeks farmers to donate land to speed up the process

The report estimated that resolving these remaining claims would require an additional 30 years and R68 billion.

Mashatile clarified the figures, stating that as of June 30th of the current year, there are approximately 5 400 outstanding old order claims. This figure is lower than the 6,600 initially mentioned by Shivambu.

Mashatile noted that there has been some progress in addressing these claims, though the process is ongoing.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile answers Q&A session in the National Assembly

