Masemola deploys task team to Nongoma following councillor’s murder

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola has deployed the National Task Team to Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, following the killing of an IFP ward councillor and two learners.

The task team is responsible for investigating political killings.

In a statement, police have confirmed that a preliminary investigation indicates the councillor was ambushed along the R618 in Nongoma while attending to a vehicle breakdown.

The statement further confirms that a group of armed men stopped next to the vehicle and shot the councillor multiples times.

The suspects then also fired shots at a passing scholar transport taxi that was transporting learners, killing two children.