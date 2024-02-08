Police still searching for killers of KZN IFP councillor, learner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are still searching for a group of armed men who shot and killed an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Councillor and a learner in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday night.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating two counts of murder.

A second learner, who was earlier mistakenly reported as deceased, was wounded.

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that the councillor was ambushed along the R618.

The suspects then fired shots at a passing scholar taxi.

National Police Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says, “Our preliminary investigation suggests and indicates that the IFP ward councillor was ambushed while attending to a breakdown on Wednesday afternoon when a group of armed men stopped next to his vehicle and shot the councillor multiple times.”

“The suspects then fired randomly at a passing scholar transport taxi that was transporting school children home,” she adds.

