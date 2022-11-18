Three people have drowned in two different rivers at Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Two learners were swimming in the Msunduze River after school when they got into difficulties.

In the other incident, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Senzo Mzila says in ward six, a 21-year-old man drowned while trying to cross the eMona River.

“According to reports these two pupils aged 11 and 12 were swimming in the Msunduze River after school. On the same day in ward 6, a 21-year-old male drowned while trying to cross eMona River. MEC Zikalala calls upon communities across the province to exercise utmost caution especially around large bodies of water and appeals to parents and teachers to ensure that children are informed about the dangers of swimming in rivers and undesignated areas,” Mzila elaborates.