Several homes damaged during storm in Nongoma

Several homes have been severely damaged following a storm that wreaked havoc at Nongoma and KwaCeza in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

The heavy rains started last night.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) a says the disaster management team has been dispatched to affected areas to access the extent of the damage.

CoGTA provincial spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi says no fatalities have been reported so far.

“According to the information that we currently have several homes were really affected and the roofs fell apart, other structures collapsed. This has also affected public infrastructure and electricity. Some areas don’t have electricity and this has affected connectivity, they can’t make phone calls. Our teams are on the ground trying to assist the affected.”