The case against three men who were arrested after an alleged racist attack that took place on Christmas Day last year at Maselspoort Resort near Bloemfontein has been postponed to May 10.

Jakobus Klaasen, Johan Nel and Stephanus van der Westhuizen briefly appeared before the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

The trio is accused of assaulting two teenage boys over the alleged usage of the swimming pool at the resort.

Forty-eight-year-old Klaasen, who is out on R20 000 bail, is facing three charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

He allegedly attempted to drown one of the teenagers.

Thirty-three-year-old Nel and 47-year-old Van der Westhuizen, who were released on a warning are facing charges of common assault and crimen injuria.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says, “The accused made their first appearance in the Regional Court today after the case was transferred to the Regional Court. But the request was for the matter to be postponed to 10 May for the defence to make an application to be provided with copies of the docket. Currently, the charges are still the same, they’re facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and attempted murder.”

The video below is reporting on the previous court appearance: