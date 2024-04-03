Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker and MP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned as both the Speaker and a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing corruption allegations during her tenure as Defence Minister.

It is alleged that she solicited and received R2.3 million in bribes.

Last week, she launched an application seeking to prevent the state from effecting an arrest against her.

But the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria struck her urgent interdict application off the court roll.

Judge Sulet Potterill also ordered Mapisa-Nqakula to pay the costs.

The video below is reporting more in the court process