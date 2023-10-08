Manhunt launched after Newlands’s pastor’s fatal shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of six suspects who robbed a congregation in Newlands in Johannesburg at gunpoint before shooting dead a visiting Pastor at the church on Friday.

Three other people were wounded.

Police are investigating a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says, “A group of about six unknown men accosted a congregation in church at Newlands. The suspects fired shots and three people were injured. One of the victims who succumbed to his injuries was identified as the Pastor of the church. The suspects robbed people of their cellphones and other belongings before they fled the scene.”