The man who opened a case of corruption against Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been served with summons in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Thirty one year-old Phadima Fukula briefly appeared in the court after he had previously ignored summons to appear.

A counter charge of perjury was opened by Mabuyane against Fukula after two conflicting statement versions on the two cases that he had opened were discovered.

Provincial Hawks Spokesperson, Yolisa Mgolodela says he will formally appear in the court on September 15.

“We are happy that he has ultimately availed himself for a court appearance, our intention at the end of the day is to get to the crux of the matter, in fact we are interested in having the matter before court so that justice can be done.”

VIDEO: In June, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane interdicted SIU from probing his Fort Hare qualifications:

