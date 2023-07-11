The Hawks in the Eastern Cape are calling for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old male who laid charges against the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on perjury charges.

Phadima Fukula opened a case of perjury against the pair, while Mabuyane opened a crimen injuria charges against him.

Four cases were investigated by the Hawks to ascertain the veracity of Fukula’s charges.

Eastern Cape Hawks Spokesperson, Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana says they couldn’t trace Fukula’s whereabouts.

“Fukula could not be traced on all his known addresses, therefore, an appeal is made to anyone who know his whereabouts. Kindly contact Lieutenant Mthyobile (on) 071 481 2424. Effort has been made to tracing but to no avail. Any information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” says Mhlakuvana.