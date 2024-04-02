Man to appear in a KZN court after colliding into Zuma’s vehicle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 51-year-old man is expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal today on charges of drunken driving and reckless and negligent driving.

In a statement, police say the man’s vehicle collided with former President Jacob Zuma’s official armoured state vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday night on the R66 when Zuma was believed to be travelling between Nkandla and Eshowe.

Police have confirmed that Zuma was in the vehicle with his protectors at the time of the collision.

No one was injured in the crash.

VIDEO | Man arrested in connection with Zuma’s accident:

